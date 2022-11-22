Smart phones are important to our everyday lives; however, smart phone use has been growing over time. It has grown from adults to youth.
Children in elementary school now have smart phones instead fundamental learning toys. We are hearing, “I cannot live without a smart phone,” instead of, “let’s go play outside.”
Scientists have done research to see the effects of smart phone usage on youth and their development.
“There are indications that greater use of these gadgets leads to increase in individual level psychopathology disruptions in family functioning a poor work life balance." Researchers then go on to say youth will start to have “unrealistic aspirations, consumerist orientation, over concern for body image, and preference for materialistic possessions are often reported to dominate their lives."
“Emerging evidence indicates that child and adolescent depression is associated with disruptions in the experience and regulation of emotion, especially in the social context.”
This means that smart phones are starting to disrupt children’s ability to regulate their emotions outside of devices. Smart phones and social media make it very easy for anyone to hide behind a screen and pretend to be someone they are not. This is how cyberbullying can happen. This is another way a child can start to develop anxiety or depression from a smart device.
There are more ways than just children’s emotions that smart phones can affect.
Research has shown adverse effects from excessive smart phone use such as poor sleep quality or worse memory performance. Sleep is very important for growth of the human body and mind more so for children.
If something is to hinder a child’s sleep it could have several negative impacts on a child’s body. They could be more tired during the day, more susceptible to illnesses, have a harder time with memory, show an increase in anxiety and depression, and have a hard time controlling emotions.
Allowing youth to have access via smart phones at such young ages should be reassessed. Parents should pay attention to what their child is on, searching for, and how long they are on their device for.
If there can be a decrease in device usage in youth maybe there can be a decrease in negative effects on youth.
