The April 4 Hustisford school referendum is an apples and oranges referendum.
The school is part of the fabric of the community and 100% of the community is in favor of supporting it. No one is challenging the need for necessary repairs, updates, ADA, safety and security requirements. This is our building and we need to provide a safe, secure, pleasant learning environment for our students. This portion of the referendum represents 57% or $11,115,000.
The 43% balance of the referendum ($8,385,000)would be spent combining John Hustis elementary with the middle/high school into a K-12 facility leaving us with a white elephant empty building.
The necessity of doing this may be questioned. Just because Dodgeland, Horicon, Mayville et al have done this doesn't mean that we have to do it. This is Hustisford. Little kids go here and the big kids go there in age-appropriate spaces. It is not a perfect situation but this is not a perfect world.
The $19.5 million referendum will cost us about $35 million over the 20 year financing structure. The long term tax impact must be considered. We must spend our tax dollars, frugally, efficiently and honestly looking out for the interests of the citizens, Main Street and local industry.
Whether the referendum passes or fails we do not want half of the community mad at the other half. The challenge is to find the win-win for everyone.
