Last week a letter was written in the “Voice of the People” regarding the “Truth about Purgatory.” The first sentence of the article stated “Many Catholics, besides questioning their church’s teaching about Mary, also question their teaching about purgatory.”
Purgatory is discussed in the Bible, but not in the typical Protestant Bible. The Catholic Bible contains seven additional books which are called the Deuterocanonical books. These books include Tobit, Judith, 1 Maccabees, 2 Maccabees, Wisdom, Sirach (Ecclesiasticus), Baruch and additions to the books of Daniel and Esther.
These books were found in the Dead Sea scrolls and have been in the original teachings of the early church and the Bible since the first century. There was no reason to reject the Deuterocanonical books as uninspired scripture. It was simply a turn Martin Luther had to take to justify his break-off from the 1,500-year-old church tradition. The 41,000 other present day Protestant denominations also followed suit and rejected the Deuterocanonical books.
Purgatory is stated and described in 2 Maccabees 12:44-46: “For if he were not expecting the fallen to rise again, it would have been useless and foolish to pray for them in death. But if he did this with a view to the splendid reward that awaits those who had gone to rest in godliness, it was holy and pious thought. Thus he made atonement for the dead that they might be freed from this sin.”
If there are Catholics or others interested in learning why we have a different Bible than Protestants, there is a Youtube clip titled “Why 5 ‘Extra’ Books of the Bible? Deuterocanonical Apologetics with Dr. Taylor Marshall.” He gives a more thorough explanation of these books than can be stated in this letter. Understanding these additional books helps to explain some of the practices and traditions Catholics presently follow that have been done since the first century of Christianity.
Bibles that contain the Deuterocanonical books include: the New American Bible; the Ignatius Bible; the Good News Bible: Catholic Edition; the New Jerusalem Bible: the New Revised Standard Version, Catholic Edition; the Jerusalem Bible and the Douay-Rheims Bible.
Catholicism does not randomly pick and choose rituals and practices. All of its is based on the works of the complete Bible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.