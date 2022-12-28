Last week a letter was written in the “Voice of the People” regarding the “Truth about Purgatory.” The first sentence of the article stated “Many Catholics, besides questioning their church’s teaching about Mary, also question their teaching about purgatory.”

Purgatory is discussed in the Bible, but not in the typical Protestant Bible. The Catholic Bible contains seven additional books which are called the Deuterocanonical books. These books include Tobit, Judith, 1 Maccabees, 2 Maccabees, Wisdom, Sirach (Ecclesiasticus), Baruch and additions to the books of Daniel and Esther.

