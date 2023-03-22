If you argue that climate change is a myth, you are immediately and blatantly called out as a science denier and ignorant.
Unfortunately, the same liberal nitwits have been denying science and even lying about it for decades.
Fact 1: Science dictates that man made global warming is real.
Fact 2 Science dictates that there are only two genders (and there is absolutely no gay gene).
Fact 3: Science dictates that life begins at conception.
If I am to agree with science, in fact 1, then the liberals must agree to science, in facts 2 and 3.
But let's focus on fact 2 so the immature and uneducated can't change the wording or the discussion while calling me difficult or convoluted.
Now, according to science life begins at conception. Meaning that removing or aborting that life is murder.
I recall the argument that free birth control is needed by US women.
They got that.
Then they needed abortion on demand. (Even though the birth control is free) They had that, but still denied science.
They lied when they said "It's just a lump of flesh." Because they were either denying science were not smart enough to use the free birth control, or could not control their own bodily and sexual urges. (By the way, a man who cannot control his own sexual urges is usually sent to prison).
In the end, are we to give the right of life or death to a person who is not coherent enough to use preventative measures?
It is a sad day when the most significant item of discussion in an election of a Supreme Court Justice is whether a woman, who has ignored multiple other choices, can kill her own offspring.
