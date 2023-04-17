I am encouraging people in Watertown to plant trees. There have been a lot of trees cut down lately, but not many appear to have been replaced. Some yards have no trees. Watertown is a Tree City USA, which is a program from the Arbor Day Foundation. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, trees are very beneficial to communities. Trees “reduce costs for energy, storm management, and erosion control.” Trees planted around buildings “cut energy consumption by up to 25%.”
“Properly placed trees can increase property values from 7-20%.” Rentals with trees “rent more quickly, and tenants stay longer.” “Trees and green spaces directly correlate to greater connections to neighbors.” Watertown’s website has information and advice on planting trees to improve properties. There is a list of appropriate trees to plant in the city. If you are planting in the terrace area next to the road there are rules to follow that the forestry department will help you with. Watertown is also designated a Bird City Wisconsin and there is a section on the city website that has links to information on attracting birds to your yard and some of that can involve planting trees. These tabs are found under Park, Recreation, Forestry. Take advantage of the expertise found on the city website.
“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” “He that plants trees, loves others besides himself.” “Blessed is he who plants trees under whose shade he will never sit.” These are all variations of a saying that has been repeated in different forms for probably 2,000 years. These sayings have layers of meaning, but we can also take them at face value. Planting a tree will benefit us, the environment, and those who come after us.
