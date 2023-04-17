Planting trees can boost property values, appeal

I am encouraging people in Watertown to plant trees. There have been a lot of trees cut down lately, but not many appear to have been replaced. Some yards have no trees. Watertown is a Tree City USA, which is a program from the Arbor Day Foundation. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, trees are very beneficial to communities. Trees “reduce costs for energy, storm management, and erosion control.” Trees planted around buildings “cut energy consumption by up to 25%.”

