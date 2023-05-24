The city of Watertown has purchased 7+ acres of land for a new fire station. It will be located west of Ace Hardware / Thrift Store and go towards Milford St. The plan is to have access on Bernard St and Johnson St. (Johnson runs along the railroad tracks to Milford.) There are so many things wrong with this location. When built it will be the only fire station in Watertown. It will not be a satellite station.
1. The traffic flow is already congested. Turning left out of Ace can be difficult with vehicles coming from Church St, out of Pick-n-Save, Rose Garden, Hair Salon, Milford St, and the Thrift Store. There are too many business parking lots that come onto Bernard St in a short distance. And then, there is the traffic going to or coming from Church St.
2. Railroad tracks!!!
3. There is no place to pull over (except in front of an apartment building) when firetrucks and EMTs need to attend to an emergency. To rectify the safety issues the city will need new expanded infrastructure. What will it cost to attempt to make this a safe location for traffic and pedestrians? Is there even a viable solution to make this a safe location for a fire station? What will expanding the infrastructure do to the businesses located close to the fire station?
4. The two newer group homes are not part of the land acquisition. The residents tend to be severely disabled, and many have medical conditions. How will the sirens affect their wellbeing?
5. A high volume of calls goes to Marquardt Village, which is located on the other end of town from the new fire station.
6. High traffic times when the corporate office of the Bethesda building services day care for children.
7. Additional traffic congestion with the Affordable Housing that is slated to be built on the Bethesda property.
8. More additional traffic when the new YMCA is built next to the Bethesda corporate building.
I do not understand why the land where Johnsonville and Breslow’s were located not considered. Talk about a blight area! There is enough acreage to meet the needs of a new fire station. The people living nearby are already used to firetrucks and EMTs responding to calls.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.