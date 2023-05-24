The city of Watertown has purchased 7+ acres of land for a new fire station. It will be located west of Ace Hardware / Thrift Store and go towards Milford St. The plan is to have access on Bernard St and Johnson St. (Johnson runs along the railroad tracks to Milford.) There are so many things wrong with this location. When built it will be the only fire station in Watertown. It will not be a satellite station.

1. The traffic flow is already congested. Turning left out of Ace can be difficult with vehicles coming from Church St, out of Pick-n-Save, Rose Garden, Hair Salon, Milford St, and the Thrift Store. There are too many business parking lots that come onto Bernard St in a short distance. And then, there is the traffic going to or coming from Church St.

