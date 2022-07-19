Are you familiar with the idiom, buyer beware? Perhaps you bought something and later was overrun by emails and junk mail from the company insisting that you must buy more. Perhaps you found out that the product you bought was a fake, faulty, or even dangerous to your health. The same goes of buying into beliefs. Buyer beware.
Recently, a video of Christians reciting what they call the “Watchman Decree” went viral. In the video a large congregation of Christians recited a prayer decree. They chanted “we, the church, are God’s governing body on earth” and “we have been given legal power from heaven and now exercise our authority.”
The Christians who confronted our city council members are not really interested in simply opposing a drag show. If you buy that belief, you are getting the whole dogma thrown in for free. Christian nationalists (CNs) believe that the U.S. needs to be a Christian nation. They want to claim it in the name of God. They believe the federal government should declare the U.S. a Christian nation and advocate only Christian values. They want religious symbols on public land and prayer in schools (only Christian prayer). The CNs believes that the establishment clause of the constitution should be ignored. Thomas Jefferson declared, “when the American people adopted the establishment clause, they built a wall of separation between the church and state.”
What else do you get with this package? You get a strategy for evangelizing the modern world. Many churches believe in the Seven Mountain Mandate which strives to bring change in seven major areas of society (education, religion, family, business, government/military, arts, media). If CNs can control these mountains, the nation, and even the world can be transformed with specific Christians leading it all.
Tolerance and rights for all are beliefs this country was founded upon. Majority rules (group with most members has most political power) and minority rights (protected rights that are enjoyed by everyone) are foundations of this great democratic republic. Social revolutionaries are people who fight for sudden changes in the structure and nature of society. Wanting complete control and disavowing the establishment clause are revolutionary ideas. Beware of buying into these ideas, for all our sakes.
Christians who believe in the establishment clause, you are not alone. Please do not allow other “Christians” to define you.
