Whose children are they?
President Biden recently addressing teachers said, “Our nation’s children are all our children.” Is that true?
Nazi Germany, Stalin’s Russia, Xi’s China and according to POTUS, America considers all children wards of the state. Historically that has proven to be a dangerous and harmful position to hold. Truth is no one “owns” a child. A child is a gift of God entrusted to parents, via the law of nature or by adoption, as a free and independent being. Strictly speaking, children are not “owned” by anyone.
Because children grow and mature slowly, they need responsible help and support from those to whom they are entrusted. That support allows them to grow physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, and spiritually. If that is done by those to whom the child has been entrusted, a mature, responsible adult usually emerges.
The education of children has a long history dating back to colonial days. In a free society there is no reason why parents and guardians can’t arrange for schooling to help them meet their responsibilities in raising their children. The responsibility remains with the parent or guardian. The child is theirs, not the school’s, not the government’s!
Because the responsibility rests on the parents and guardians they should retain the primary right of decision as to what their children are taught. It should not rest in an elected school board nor in a teachers’ union bureaucracy of social engineers nor in the Department of Education. This is where public education has gone off the rails since 2000. By 2019 student enrollment increased by 7.6%, teachers by 8.7%, administrators by 87.8% according to the Center for Education Statistics.
There is no reason in a free society that the money collected from parents should not follow the parents’ decision as to where and how they want their child educated. No single form of education should get all the money nor all the students as in China. That is especially true if the curricula of the public school is determined by the government working through the unions and administrators. That robs parents and guardians of the freedom to meet their responsibilities, as they see them, while forcing them to pay for what they may not want. In a free society, school choice is freedom in action.
Roger Kobleske
Watertown
