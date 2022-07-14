This letter is in regards to the opposition to Pride in the Park that has been an issue as of late. It seems everyone is focused on the drag show aspect. I don’t represent the Unity Project but the drag show is only a small part of the event. A majority of the event is going to be vendors and booths that will be supportive of the Watertown LGBTQ+ community.
A drag show is only as sexual as the performer makes it. These performers have been trained to keep it family friendly. There is an uproar in regards to the Fort Atkinson performance. Which, I will first say that the Unity Project of Watertown had nothing to do with as they mentioned at a city council meeting. However, most of what was complained about at that performance are moves that are often used in gymnastics and cheerleading.
I have a bachelor’s degree in journalism and I studied photojournalism. The performer was in the position in question for mere seconds as part of choreography. The photo looks like she is just hanging out there in a compromised position. This is because photography is still art, capturing a single moment. Someone was sitting there waiting for the performer to be vulnerable and used angles/techniques to show her in a compromised way. If someone did this to a gymnast it would be obvious the photographer was the sexual perpetrator. I believe this to be the case also. Clearly this issue isn’t about “sexual content” concerns at Pride in the Park because there isn’t any sexual content.
This isn't a religious issue either. I am still not a Christian, but thanks to the Unity Project and friends, I have discovered that many Christians are about love. Many Christians support the LGBTQ+ community.
This issue is about prejudice against the LGBTQ+ community in this town. If you replaced any of the statements that were said at the city council meeting against LGBTQ+ people with an ethnic minority, it would be clear it was hate speech. This would have been a family friendly event, but now I am concerned it won't be since there could be active hate speech in the park from people against it.
I assure you nothing inappropriate or unsafe for children will be at this event from Pride in the Park.
Watertown citizens, can you offer the same assurance?
