Taxi service
Dear Editor:
The "Voice of the People" newspaper feature is described as a forum for ideas by WDT and one reason I subscribe. I would like to contribute a subject in the democracy of Watertown as an onlooker and an insider. The community function I draw the public attention to is from my experienced perspective of the public transportation service.
I was employed as a driver for over four years at Watertown Transit and have this critique. I am not as informed as the management and transit commission and didn't try to analyze the operation, but I have a voice in these matters.
A significant population is served by the government-supported agency that takes calls and sends a vehicle so someone can get a ride to and from locations. These citizens express their appreciation that the city and their contracted partner offers these rides. The operation of Watertown Transit is available and provides value; some citizens are still unaware of this asset, but it is not always of worthy quality and open to reforms.
The authority over the agency is Passenger Transit or Runnings Inc. in Viroqua. They have transitioned three manager changes here in my time of employment. The styles of each manager varied the results and personnel is limited with jobs designed for those seeking supplemental incomes. They replaced a dispatch system with a digital wireless product and then gave it an upgrade. It is computer based and subject to computer irregularities and a hacker, who would modify, create, and confuse drivers and dispatchers with unauthorized confusion. The fleet consists of Dodge Grand Caravan vans, small buses and lift buses, the later mostly parked and unused. Maintenance is selective and delayed concerning some broken parts. there have been multiple collisions with damages by drivers and two were by tai operators failing to stop for a stop sign or traffic lights. The dispatch personnel, arguably, sometimes operated with a hidden agenda towards callers and drivers. The dispatch office in a rented building with an undersized garage has been improved with remodeling. There are frequent "no-shows" from callers who request a taxi, but then don't appear. When idle and waiting for calls and to keep the heater or air conditioning going, many drivers let the engine run and burn gas even if the wait time is extended.
These are some observations and changes I write about. I switched jobs out of the taxi, mainly over damaged morale, but don't intend this as a whistle blower revelation, but a forum ideal publicized so the citizens can realize the performance of this government service.
Matthew Brody
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.