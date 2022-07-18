As many are aware, there is a buzz of concern in Watertown regarding the drag queen permit at Riverside Park. Some view this as an opportunity for children's entertainment; others view it as opening the door and grooming our children to degenerate activity, as well as desensitizing them to sexualized behavior.
Sadly, our Watertown conflict is a reflection of Western societies that have been overtaken by a movement that despises Biblical morality and ridicules the belief that an all-seeing God will judge everybody someday. This movement also exalts as socially virtuous new definitions of "tolerance" and inclusiveness. In their warped minds, "tolerance" means validating any behavior or lifestyle deemed as acceptable by social revolutionaries. Furthermore, politically correct "inclusiveness" demands that morally upright men and woman accept the beliefs and behavior of immoral men and women as socially acceptable and normal.
As our societies move away from Biblical morality, the more people behave like the ancient Israelite's without a king, where "everyone did that what was right in his own eyes." Modern sociologists call it "situational ethics." God calls it rebellion.
And those of us who have spoken against the drag queens have been accused of "judging" and being "unloving." For certain, "judging" has become unfashionable in a politically correct culture of unbridled tolerance. And to further complicate the issue, this imaginary Jesus of so many, who is cool, non-judgemental, offends nobody is a contributing factor to our societies dysphoria.
Is it any wonder, we are currently on a collision course on this drag queen event? And, the question needs to be asked why do they target our children at libraries and now parks. Perhaps it's because many don't have any of their own offspring.
