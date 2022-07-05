This letter is in response to your article on the upcoming Pride in the Park which will feature drag queens. As a person of faith, I am intrigued and concerned about the number of people attending a city council meeting and feeling that their personal faith and beliefs should inform city policy or actions. I personally read the Bible, but it does not belong in a city council meeting. City policies are not based on Biblical principles. Some of you personally may feel they should, but they don’t.
Secondly, not every person of faith believes that homosexuality or transitioning (or drag) is a sin. I know, I am one of those. But there are many, many, many others who believe the same way that I do. We believe that God cares that you are a loving, kind person, but they (God is a trinity), do not care about who you love. Yes, you can identify as LGBTQ+ and be a person of deep, meaningful faith.
Lastly, I am a clinical psychologist and drag queens are not traumatizing to children. Many libraries now have a drag queen doing story time. They are entertaining, silly, fun. It seems the traumatization argument is being used by people trying to use their personal morals to drive city actions. That is just not the way city government works. I know the organizers, they are aware of the city ordinances on decency, they want this to be a positive event, and they will educate their performers to ensure that this is a fun event, and in keeping with current laws.
Jesus was not a stone-thrower and he asked us not to throw them. Let’s move on from hate and judgment and do our best to exemplify the love Jesus taught.
