Watertown residents need to follow closely the status of a vacancy on city council and how it is filled. The April 4th elections were one month ago and it appears closure on this issue will not occur until June 6. There is no excuse for delaying action for 2 months when the seat could have been filled earlier, by the candidate who took second. The council has wide discretion in how it fills a vacant seat. Common sense was clearly lacking.

I had the privilege of representing the 3rd District for 18 years so I was following this election closely and supported Nick McGriff as the best candidate. He was opposed by an individual who had a political action committee out of Washington DC helping him get elected. Americans Keeping Country First did three slick, expensive-looking and well-scripted mailings in the 3rd District and spent what appeared to be a few thousand dollars to help elect a person to our city council in Watertown, for whatever the reason. Why this PAC chose to interfere in our local elections is an unknown, but Robert Smail won by a vote of 317 to 315.

