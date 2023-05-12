Watertown residents need to follow closely the status of a vacancy on city council and how it is filled. The April 4th elections were one month ago and it appears closure on this issue will not occur until June 6. There is no excuse for delaying action for 2 months when the seat could have been filled earlier, by the candidate who took second. The council has wide discretion in how it fills a vacant seat. Common sense was clearly lacking.
I had the privilege of representing the 3rd District for 18 years so I was following this election closely and supported Nick McGriff as the best candidate. He was opposed by an individual who had a political action committee out of Washington DC helping him get elected. Americans Keeping Country First did three slick, expensive-looking and well-scripted mailings in the 3rd District and spent what appeared to be a few thousand dollars to help elect a person to our city council in Watertown, for whatever the reason. Why this PAC chose to interfere in our local elections is an unknown, but Robert Smail won by a vote of 317 to 315.
In contrast, Nick went door to door and spent money on a two ads in Daily Times to help get the word out. His only shortcoming was he had 800 flyers to hand out and could have used another 75 to ensure every house got a flyer. In the end, Nick lost by this two vote margin only for Smail, who won using this political action committee for his campaigning, choosing not to take the job on our council for what he said were work related reasons.
In the context of these facts, why the council did not quickly choose to seat Nick is beyond me. Fred Smith, Myron Moldenhauer and Brad Blanke voted to put closure on this issue in May but were outvoted by the 5 on council wanting to extend the timeline for applicants to apply. Don’t the actions of 315 voters have more weight and validity than a majority on the council possibly choosing a different candidate? I am not saying they will and I sure hope they don’t, but the will of the people where they have spoken through an election should always have more influence when it comes to decisions like this. Stay tuned! This is not over yet.
