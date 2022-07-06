Where is the compost pile that sits on the curve before the yardwaste site that is free for the taking? I periodically view what Watertown sells on the Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction website, lo-and-behold four large piles of compost sold for $3.1 K in April. If one wants compost now (if ready for use/available) you have to get it during operating hours of the yardwaste site (the same for the free mulch). How accommodating is that?
Why was top soil moved from a private site on North State Highway 26 before the first roundabout to city property on Tower Court back to the private site? One only needed to follow the parade of dump trucks to and from each location.
Is the street department being slowly transformed from doing road construction/reconstruction to road maintenance? (Who is spearheading this transformation)? Our street department was/is one of the best, performing quality work at a reduced cost. The past couple of years private contractors are doing some of the work. Is it of the same quality and cost? What recourse does/will the city have concerning the quality of work being performed by them? (We’ll find out how the South Third Street project turns out/holds up).
Was the scope of project for Park View Lane the best plan? One only needs to drive down the street to see the haphazard outcome (by private contractor).
Was the widening of Dayton/West Main Street intersection a half-baked plan? Are there enough funds to finish the Dayton Street project?
There are no mulligans in road work! How did we get to this point? Who will be held accountable?
The street department installed the mulch in the Town Square and they are very capable of street demolition. Why weren’t they utilized to remove the mulch and tear out the section of South Water Street (site development of the TS), instead of sourcing it out for $152 K (while their equipment sat idle)?
Three cheers for the Pawnee Street project done by city employees!
The street department has seen a change in superintendents four times (soon to be five) in four years. Another was hired and declined the job! Really! Why? Micromanagement?! If exit interviews were performed they should be made public through the open records law.
As I gallivant around town seeing/being informed what is happening one can shake their head at times and say “throw a tent over that circus”!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.