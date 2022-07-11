I'm writing this in response to a recent letter entitled, “Pride in the park.” The writer offered her opinion on a number of issues. A few I agree with, but some, there were some that , as a Bible believing Christian, I strongly disagree with. I agree that our government is not to use the Bible as their sole guide in making decisions. Government officials are to be guided by common sense and what is good for the community. With that issue I am in full agreement. The question then becomes, is featuring a “Drag Queen” something that is good for the community. I'm quite sure that the majority of our citizens would respond with a loud no!
But what I most disagree with was that our God (who she strangely referred to as “they”) approves of those who identify as LGBTQ.
The fact that she, along with many others believe these life-styles are pleasing to God doesn't make it so. I'm sure that many of the inhabitants of Sodom and Gomorrah also thought homosexuality was an acceptable lifestyle. And what happened? God rained down fire and brimstone, and destroyed them and their cities. The southern part of the Dead Sea is still a grim reminder of God's wrath over that lifestyle.
And if you think that God has changed his mind about that lifestyle, listen to what God has to say in the New Testament book of 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 --- “Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters nor adulterers, nor male prostitutes, nor homosexual offenders, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor slanderers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God.”
From these words it is quite clear that this lifestyle is clearly displeasing to our God, and if not repented of, will result in an eternity of suffering and regret. But we should also note what Paul went on to say said to that Corinthian congregation. He said, “And such were some of you.” Jesus paid for the sins of all. The Gospel declares that “So loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 And just as God invited those homosexual Corinthians to repent and believe the good news that their many sins were forgiven, so God also stands ready to welcome repentant LGBTQ people today. But for all who think this lifestyle is pleasing to God, will eternally regret it.
