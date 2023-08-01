A party was the purpose of the book the library book club read this month. The author, Virginia Woolf, weaved her modernist fiction ending, towards a convergence of story threads, at the party of Londoners. One woman at the party was a cousin, who enjoyed just being an observer, and became absorbed in the sights, sounds, and people watching.
I start my letter to the newspaper this way as a lead in to the subject of social/gossip news. At one time, these seemingly inconsequential reports of minor happenings would be written up in a column. The trivial personal life episodes, even today, evoke a feeling of community. These small items were featured back in history, but today they are gleaned indirectly from the ordinary news. The write-ups on the page noted visitors, traveling, building projects, sickness, product purchases, house social gatherings, etc. A wedding would be described in clothes, entertainments, gifts, and how the couple sneaked away and boarded a train to honeymoon. A funeral would be reported with details and religious commentary. An accidental event, fatal or non-fatal, was fully revealed and your reasoning could come up with an explanation. Family life and individual histories were sometimes mentioned in words about business or politics. It was possible to read about a local drunkard, law breaker, or person behind an act of shame or, better, heroism. Sometimes it was decided to include a reference to a person's plants or animals. The little things connected people to the community and put a value on gossip. Name dropping and social situations were of interest to folks. Some people probably dismissed this news assessment and criticized it. Yet a notice of an engagement, school achievement, re-location, local music and theater reviews, or what a merchant had in the store- these felt local and personal. It was a vicarious experience with the vibrant public life.
