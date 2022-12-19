Is Disney movie with kissing men appropriate?
About one week ago (Dec 4) a grandfather after church mentioned a movie his grandson had complained about. The movie was upsetting to him, because “boys were kissing each other.”
This last Sunday, I had a chance to speak with the boy. He reported he is in the sixth grade and attends Riverside Middle School. I asked him about the movie his grandfather spoke about, and if he knew the name of the movie? He wrote down, “Strange World”, and added, “I didn’t think it was right.”
I asked him if he remembered what day he saw the movie? “It was Friday Dec 2”. How did you get there? “We walked.” He added that he believed both the sixth grade and seventh grade classes were taken to this movie; and they all walked.
He also commented, “At the end of the movie, the kids kept yelling out, “gay, gay, gay,” and his further comment, “I didn’t like the movie.”
It is the grandfather’s impression, that his daughter, the boy’s mother, did not receive notice of the movie; nor did she give the school permission for her son to attend.
It’s hard to know for sure what exactly happened, but for certain we know the kids were taken to a movie. The title was “Strange World”; the kids walked, and at the end of the movie, the kids yelled “gay, gay, gay.” And, it’s questionable if parents were notified ahead of time of the movie’s name, content and if they gave the school permission to take their child to this movie.
Upon some online scrutiny of the movie, The Ben Shapiro show states it is a Disney movie. A gay, teen animated romance movie teaching all sexual relationships are of the same moral stature. Take some time for yourself, looking at the trailers and snippet reviews of this movie. Then ask yourself, was this movie appropriate for the school to take young children out of school for? The alternative “post Thanksgiving” movie could have been “The Pilgrims of American History,” a DVD, found online in seconds, $12.97; or a good historical DVD from the school library.
As parents and citizens will we stand by or submit while our children are being groomed and exposed to unnatural sexualization under the guise of “education?”
Please make some phone calls and even consider attending the next school board meeting in January. Get involved.
Linda Kauffeld
Watertown
