I find it interesting that at the Christmas concert this year, the music teacher asked all the alumni of Hustisford schools to join them on the floor. The center of the floor filled to the brim with proud former students of all ages.
Referendums were approved when the first school needed rebuilding, and again when the present schools were built. Taxpayers were asked to pay for these improvements and those students were afforded the education facilities needed for essential learning. Many of these former students saw several generations use these facilities, from grandparents down to grandchildren. Where are all these proud students now when those crumbling facilities need to be upgraded? Why wouldn’t they want to support the present students and give them the same quality facilities and education they were afforded? Must these present students dodge buckets of water from leaking roofs? Should they endure the possible mold growing where these leaks occur or worse yet have the ceiling fall in on them? Are these students not worthy of having classrooms warm enough to take off their coats, while others are stripping down to their T-shirts? Do we wait until the heating/cooling system completely fails? Should 5 or 6 kids wait for the few stalls to open up, or until the toilet gets unplugged? How about the student who needs a bit more room for a wheelchair or temporary device for getting around? They have no room in the bathrooms to maneuver comfortably and safely use the facilities.
With all the news of schools being breached and tragedies occurring, do the students not deserve to be safe. Are we as a community not responsible to give them up-to-date classrooms to prepare them for college or their careers?
Here’s what is most frustrating to me, my in-laws thru taxes supported Hustisford schools since the 1960’s and never had anyone attend Hustisford schools. We moved here in 1999 and have, thru our rising taxes supported Hustisford schools, but never had any of our children attend them. We feel the youth of any community deserve the opportunity to concentrate on learning and not worry if their school is in disrepair, or if it is safe. I find it appalling these same former students or others in the community aren’t joyfully supporting the next generation of our youth like taxpayers supported them.
