The building referendum that the Hustisford School District is trying to pass could be a huge opportunity for the little community. My parents graduated in the class of ‘98 and the school hasn't changed much since then. Our little school is in dire need of some modernization.
Earlier this year I was called into the library and had an opportunity to have a say in what our future school district could look like. A couple of other students and I told the architects what we would like to see in our school. I didn’t think we would get the chance to see any of the things that we suggested, but with the possibility of a $19.5-million referendum, it could happen!
As a student at Hustisford Junior-Senior High School, I can confidently say that our school could be so much better if this referendum passes. One of the more noticeable flaws of our school is the inconsistent room temperatures. I always make sure to bring an extra sweatshirt with me because of the cold outside rooms and the warm middle rooms. It is freezing cold one day and boiling hot the next. Another thing you will notice about our school is during the winter when the snow starts to melt, the roof around the gym doors will start to leak. The roof leaks so much that there have been puddles on the gym floor. There are many more problems such as the lighting, bathrooms, plumbing, and kitchen areas. It also would help the students learn more comfortably if there were more windows — we don’t have much natural light because part of the school was built into a hill.
It would be amazing if I could experience some of these updates to our school and my little siblings could go to an updated, amazing school! Vote yes on April 4. Your help will greatly be appreciated by each and every one of the students and staff at Hustisford School District.
