The building referendum that the Hustisford School District is trying to pass could be a huge opportunity for the little community. My parents graduated in the class of ‘98 and the school hasn't changed much since then. Our little school is in dire need of some modernization.

Earlier this year I was called into the library and had an opportunity to have a say in what our future school district could look like. A couple of other students and I told the architects what we would like to see in our school. I didn’t think we would get the chance to see any of the things that we suggested, but with the possibility of a $19.5-million referendum, it could happen!

