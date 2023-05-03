Thank you God and thank you Watertown.

Judy and I returned to Watertown on April 26, after a little absence. We arrived later in the day to a beautiful, sunny, warm day. I had some errands to run on Thursday which was another beautiful sunny day, so I decided to drive west through downtown on Main Street to see if there was anything new to see. I was stopped at the Fourth Street red light. I had a chance to look around and noticed how bright and clean everything looked on Main Street. Then I looked up and noticed an American flag proudly flying high above the city of Watertown over the historic Masonic Lodge building — a building that I have special memories of. The flag was fully displayed due to a brisk southerly breeze. It was a sight to see! What a welcome home to Watertown!

