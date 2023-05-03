Judy and I returned to Watertown on April 26, after a little absence. We arrived later in the day to a beautiful, sunny, warm day. I had some errands to run on Thursday which was another beautiful sunny day, so I decided to drive west through downtown on Main Street to see if there was anything new to see. I was stopped at the Fourth Street red light. I had a chance to look around and noticed how bright and clean everything looked on Main Street. Then I looked up and noticed an American flag proudly flying high above the city of Watertown over the historic Masonic Lodge building — a building that I have special memories of. The flag was fully displayed due to a brisk southerly breeze. It was a sight to see! What a welcome home to Watertown!
I immediately had a flashback to the welcome home experiences we Vietnam Veterans had. And then I flashed back to the Watertown welcome home I was having on Main Street, and it brought tears to my eyes.
I continued west and turned north on North Church Street to a business north of town to pick up a bag of salt for my water softener. As I approached the facility’s parking lot, I saw a mature bald eagle circling above. As I got out of the car, the eagle seemed to imply 'Okay, you’ve seen me and I’m off to other business now.'
Bald eagles have a special place in my heart since having seen the first, or one of the first bald eagles in the Watertown area years ago, as it sat at attention all day in a tree near our house the day after my dad past. My mom and dad were avid bird watchers so I suspect there was a connection.
Let me repeat: thank you God and thank you Watertown!
