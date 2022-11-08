Voice of the People: Fill our churches once again Nov 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Believers and citizens of Watertown, wake up.Church membership is way down and churches are struggling to pay their bills. Where are you? Spending money of decorations, sporting events, vacations, or just having a good time?What will it take, to shake you up?When we lost over 3,000 lives, our churches were full. We cried, hugged and shook hands with each other. We prayed and sang songs together.I sure hope, that it doesn't take something like that, to change us back. Because next time, it might be you or me.So let's fill our churches once more, where we can pray and sing loud enough to be heard, blocks away. Lots of you watch it on television, which is fine. But that doesn't help the churches.Please America, I implore you. Fill our churches once again, like we did before. Please, don't give up on God. Because he didn't give up on you.Clarence ZabelWatertown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Heninger remembered fondly after sudden death Saucer Drive home in Farmington to finally become 'wedding castle' Wisconsin 5th District race: Attorney Mike Van Someren makes his case against incumbent Scott Fitzgerald Governor candidate Tim Michels stirs crowd at Watertown bookstore Wisconsin Art Education Association President's Award awarded to WHS art educators Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-3
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.