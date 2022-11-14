On the radio news our President, with respected service in Congress, said our nation’s lawmakers used to be bipartisan for logical reasons but now the lawmaker’s vote is divided by partisan politics. A two party election option causes strong emotions depending on how the vote goes – victory or defeat. Mostly, one can hope for the best rather than focus on declension.
In 1968 a charter was presented to the Optimist Club of Watertown and Harold Magnan was the local President who led weekly breakfast meetings at the Washington Inn.
“The objectives of the Optimists are to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs; to inspire respect for the law; to promote patriotism and work for international accord and friendship among all people; and aid and encourage the development of youth.” It was one of some 2,500 men’s service clubs in the U.S. and Canada. Mayor A. E. Bentzin spoke a welcome to members and guests on a Sunday evening at the Legion Green Bowl.
Is it wise to feel positive and embrace good will? If your political party became weaker can you feel happy when down? Life is complicated.
I have to fix the mess at my job every morning, after I drive past wildlife that was run over by technology, then wait for problems to emerge, and end the day with money that doesn’t accumulate to wealth, knowing my aging lessens the remainder of time left to get “life” or “being” right.
I’m still not discouraged.
I may get an earful from those critics of the Town Square or the Mayor. Pessimists complain of the personal work ethic and local newsprint. I gripe about the ugly landscape in front of the telephone building façade on Fourth Street. Maybe there are fewer “Yes, Watertown!” folks. Yet, we still don’t want to carry around discontent.
Anger and despair over the brutal world isn’t to be condemned but we have to try and improve our human condition if just individually. Voltaire after his mockery of the “best of all possible worlds” idea in “Candide” recommended we cultivate our own gardens. In the absurdity of tragic accidents and heart breaking elections we don’t have to be deniers or blind partisans. There can be some faith in optimism, I like to think.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.