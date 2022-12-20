The holiday season is about giving, and sharing what we have. You can be part of the growing holiday tradition of helping others by assisting those in need of financial assistance for a home and shelter.
Crossroads House of Watertown is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization serving families and individuals with rental and entry (security assistance) deposit in the Watertown geographical area/school district. Our mission is to provide financial support that will assist families and individuals who are experiencing temporary insufficient rental housing funds. Often this assistance prevents eviction and homelessness, which is particularly desirable with too few to no affordable rental units in this and many communities currently. This year so far, we have assisted 88 people (44 adults and 44 children) with rental or entry assistance.
The Crossroads House Coalition has been assisting Watertown citizens since 2001. Our board members volunteer their time and skills to raise funds that will support the homeless or soon to be homeless, of Watertown. Our operating budget is endorsed by the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties and from gracious donors like you. We can not do this important work alone. It takes a number of people, who are neighbors helping neighbors, to make a difference. In this season of giving, with Wisconsin’s cold winters, we hope you will agree everyone needs a place to stay. Please share in our mission and consider making any amount a tax deductible financial contribution to CROSSROADS HOUSE at P.O. Box 432, Watertown, WI. 53094. Such a generous donation would be a gift well given and appreciated this Christmas. Thank you.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.