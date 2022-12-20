The holiday season is about giving, and sharing what we have. You can be part of the growing holiday tradition of helping others by assisting those in need of financial assistance for a home and shelter.

Crossroads House of Watertown is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization serving families and individuals with rental and entry (security assistance) deposit in the Watertown geographical area/school district. Our mission is to provide financial support that will assist families and individuals who are experiencing temporary insufficient rental housing funds. Often this assistance prevents eviction and homelessness, which is particularly desirable with too few to no affordable rental units in this and many communities currently. This year so far, we have assisted 88 people (44 adults and 44 children) with rental or entry assistance.

