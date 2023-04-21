What is a woman? Lately we have heard that we cannot define a woman. The new Supreme Court Justice herself could not tell us what a woman is. We need to use the correct pronouns to fairly represent all individuals within a group. We are told that we can’t use her, him, man or woman, boy or girl. We must use words such as they and them, etc., so our language is not biased. We must curb our speech to fit this agenda resulting in no freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is only for people who make these rules.
We have learned that teachers are teaching sex to little children and using drawings to show them what to do. And they are using hormones to change them into something they are not without parents consent. Children are also learning that if they are white, they should be ashamed for being white supremacists. Well, this is racism. To DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), it is Diversity.
Woman’s and girl’s sports are now open to transgender boys and men. These boys and men are able to use the girl’s locker rooms. We need to share bathrooms with the opposite sex. These are just a few examples of equity and inclusion.
Dr. Ben Carson (former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development) who is black, by the way, said that this is Marxism’s aggressive zeal forced on our communities. He also said that the silver lining is that people are waking up and this philosophy has mobilized citizens around the country to engage school boards and local governments to remove racist conspiracy theories, such as CRT (Critical Race Theory), from schools, business and governments.
DEI sounds very positive and nice, but it is not. It’s all about control.
This is a huge attack on freedom. Make no mistake, our freedom is in danger.
