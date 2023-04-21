Diversity, equity and inclusion are a conspiracy

What is a woman? Lately we have heard that we cannot define a woman. The new Supreme Court Justice herself could not tell us what a woman is. We need to use the correct pronouns to fairly represent all individuals within a group. We are told that we can’t use her, him, man or woman, boy or girl. We must use words such as they and them, etc., so our language is not biased. We must curb our speech to fit this agenda resulting in no freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is only for people who make these rules.

