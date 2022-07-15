Possibly the biggest problem we have today is the religious right radicals (RRRs) who think our country should be controlled by their religious beliefs. So let me make this perfectly clear…keep your religion out of my life! The first amendment protects your right to practice whatever religion you want to. That same amendment prevents you from using any religious tenets to govern the country. Using religious reasons as to why federal, state or local government should or shouldn’t do something isn’t valid.
I did a little research into the Drag Queen Show in Fort Atkinson back in June. Turns out that the show was canceled at one point because of some concerns raised by a couple members of the community, RRRs possibly? Thankfully, those concerns were addressed and the show went on. Seems it was wholeheartedly welcomed by several hundred attendees who enjoyed the show. There were no arrests, no lewd behavior. So naturally the RRRs in Watertown jumped on board trying to stop the same show here with the same lame reasons. Please see the first paragraph as to why your religious reasons shouldn’t drive government policy. If the Watertown council doesn’t grant a permit for this drag show they are likely opening our city up to a possible lawsuit.
The idea that is professed by the RRRs that there is only one way to get to heaven is ridiculous. To think that out of the hundreds of religions in our world you subscribe to the only method of accessing heaven is total arrogance. Fact of the matter is that religion and faith are two different things. One can have great faith and not belong to any religion. And on the reverse, one can be super religious and not have any actual faith. I have personally seen people in both of these categories.
Once again it seems the greatest commandment of all, love thy neighbor as thyself, has been forgotten. I believe if you live by this one rule you will be welcomed home after this life.
