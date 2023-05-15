A recent Ken Berg letter to the editor took the majority of the Watertown Common Council to task for “delaying” the filling of the third district seat until June 6. Berg said the position should have been filled as soon as possible, which would have been May 16 at the earliest. So, when Berg writes ‘there is no excuse for delaying action for two months”, he is misstating the facts. The current process is taking three extra weeks. It is only common sense to follow the long-time procedures and time-honored tradition and leave the application process open for several weeks rather than several days. What is the rush?

Now to a more significant issue — Does Nick McGriff need to be automatically inducted into Aldership because he lost an early April election by two votes? I am neither for nor against Nick McGriff — I don’t live in his district, but I would say he needs to stand before Watertown Common Council on his own merits. More people voted against McGriff than for him in the April election. It would be impossible to know if he would get the most votes in a special election to fill the seat if one were held today. It would all depend on who the candidates were.

