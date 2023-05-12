This week, May 8-May 12 is Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week. The School Board and Administration are reaching out to encourage our families and community members to use this week as an opportunity to thank our teachers who make a difference each day in the lives of our students, families and this great community. Teachers play a crucial role in our society and their hard work and dedication deserve to be recognized and celebrated. This week represents a special time of the year in which we recognize the service of our public-school teachers and employees who have chosen the honorable profession of educating our children.
Our teachers change the lives of our students through their commitment to ensuring that our students acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to become college and career ready. Our teachers have a significant impact on our students' lives, not just academically, but also personally. They help shape our students' values, beliefs and attitudes, and provide guidance and support that can make a lasting impact. Our staff make a difference in the hearts of our students through being present as caring adults when parents cannot be there and they are constantly learning and evolving their methods of instruction to meet the needs of each individual student.
In addition, our community’s teachers are champions for our kids. They go above and beyond: often working long hours, spending their own money on supplies, and taking on additional responsibilities to ensure their students' success. They do this because they are passionate about their work and care deeply about their students. Our staff inspire, motivate and encourage their students to set goals, believe in themselves, persevere through challenges, and achieve their fullest potentials.
Teacher appreciation week is a time to recognize and celebrate the hard work, dedication and impact of educators. Help us in recognizing that our educators at Watertown Unified School District work to create a safe and supportive environment where students feel safe, respected and supported. Join us in recognizing that our teachers foster a sense of community and encourage students to collaborate and learn from one another. Our teachers are patient, compassionate and understanding, and they work hard to ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed. Teacher appreciation week is an excellent opportunity to express gratitude to teachers who dedicate their time and effort to educating students.
Families and community members reach out to our teachers/staff in the WUSD to extend to them a thank you. Our teachers have earned our appreciation and recognition for their dedication, inspiration, support, impact, and passion. During teacher appreciation week, we should take the time to thank them for all they do and to show our gratitude for their tireless efforts to educate and inspire the next generation.
