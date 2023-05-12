This week, May 8-May 12 is Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week. The School Board and Administration are reaching out to encourage our families and community members to use this week as an opportunity to thank our teachers who make a difference each day in the lives of our students, families and this great community. Teachers play a crucial role in our society and their hard work and dedication deserve to be recognized and celebrated. This week represents a special time of the year in which we recognize the service of our public-school teachers and employees who have chosen the honorable profession of educating our children.

Our teachers change the lives of our students through their commitment to ensuring that our students acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to become college and career ready. Our teachers have a significant impact on our students' lives, not just academically, but also personally. They help shape our students' values, beliefs and attitudes, and provide guidance and support that can make a lasting impact. Our staff make a difference in the hearts of our students through being present as caring adults when parents cannot be there and they are constantly learning and evolving their methods of instruction to meet the needs of each individual student.

