In her replay to my recent letter entitled, “Praying to Mary is a Sin”, Mary Breung cited a number of Bible passages, which she asserted proved that Mary, (1) was born without sin; (2) was a perpetual virgin, (3) was taken bodily to heaven, (4) where she is seated next to God as the Queen of Heaven who intercedes for us.

Now if any of you bothered to look up these passages you would have notice that none of them supported any of these beliefs about Mary.

Load comments