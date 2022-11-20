In her replay to my recent letter entitled, “Praying to Mary is a Sin”, Mary Breung cited a number of Bible passages, which she asserted proved that Mary, (1) was born without sin; (2) was a perpetual virgin, (3) was taken bodily to heaven, (4) where she is seated next to God as the Queen of Heaven who intercedes for us.
Now if any of you bothered to look up these passages you would have notice that none of them supported any of these beliefs about Mary.
So what does the Bible actually teach about Mary? It first of all teaches that Mary, like every other human being (except Christ) was born a sinner. That is why Mary said, as she did in Luke 1:46 “My soul glorifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior.
If Mary was without sin, she would have no need for a Savior. And in Rom 3:24 we are told that, “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.
The Bible also clearly teaches that Mary was not a perpetual virgin. In Luke 8:19-21 and in Matt. 13:55-56 we are told that Mary also had four other sons; and at least two daughters. And that she was taken bodily to heaven, where she now is seated next to God as the Queen of Heaven and our intercessor the Bible says absolutely nothing.
Now even if all these things were true about Mary (which of course they aren't) it still would be wrong to pray to her. For nowhere does the Bible tell us to pray to Mary, or any of the other saints as well.
Praying is certainly an act of worship, and God has clearly stated that “You shall worship the Lord your God, and him only shall you serve." Ex 20.
All our prayers are to be addressed to God alone, who for the sake of Jesus (not Mary) he promises to hear and answer. For Christ himself has clearly told us, “Whatsoever you shall ask the Father in my name, he will give it you.” (John 16:23)
So what are we to think about the fact that the Catholic Church has added these, and a host of other teaching that are not supported by the Bible? Here is what Jesus said in the final words of the Bible:
“I give this warning to everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this book: If anyone adds to them, God will add to him the plagues that are written in this book. And if anyone takes away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God will take away his share in the Tree of Life and the Holy City, which are written in this book." (Rev.22:18-19).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.