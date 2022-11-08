*Editors note: this letter is in response to James Lillo's letter that was published on Oct. 26*
Mr Lillo,
*Editors note: this letter is in response to James Lillo's letter that was published on Oct. 26*
Mr Lillo,
As often is the case, you have a misunderstanding of the role that Mary has in the Catholic faith. We do not worship Mary. She is honored as the Mother of God (Ep 6:2).
Catholics worship God alone. It is important to look at the role of Mary, as the Mother of the King. Read 1 Kings 2:13-20. We see the role of the queen mother in the Davidic kingdom. She had direct access to the king. She was an intercessor, directly to the king, for the people. The king treated his mother with dignity and reverence, rising to meet her, bowing to her and placing a throne for her at his right side,
Jesus restored certain structures of the kingdom of David during His earthly ministry: Royal stewards in the Davidic kingdom (Is 22:22) and Jesus appoints Peter (Mt 16:18), twelve officers appointed and named over the house of Israel (1 Kg 4:7-19) and twelve apostles appointed, named, and sent out to the house of Israel (Mt 10:1-6).
Jesus also promises them "thrones" in Mt 19:28, just as the Davidic princes sat on thrones in Ps 122:5. If Jesus restored these structures from the Davidic kingdom, why wouldn't He restore the role of the queen mother. Mary is our intercessor. You see this in John 2, when she asks Jesus to help at the wedding at Cana.
The Bible also shows us that Mary was indeed venerated. Gabriel greets Mary in Lk 1:28 by a title, not her name. In Greek it would go something like this, "Greetings, O-woman-who -has-been-graced, the Lord be with you!" Angels are not known for praising those they were sent to. Research "graced" which will shed light on her being conceived without sin. Elizabeth greets her in Lk 1:39-46, calling her blessed. Again, research those greetings, they are significant.
The Greek word for "brethren" used is Adelphoi because in Hebrew they did not have a word for cousin. It is a general term also used to describe extended family, or even those not physically related, but related by covenant. It does not necessarily mean physical brothers. When Jesus entrusts Mary into the care of John and the foot of the Cross, he would have not been following Jewish law if entrusting her to a friend, if he in fact had blood siblings.
Dede Van Loenen
Watertown
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.