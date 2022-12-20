This is a letter in response to a letter by James Lillo. Catholics honor and ask Mary to intercede for us to Christ. Jesus taught in parables, so here is a parable. Let's say there was something you really wanted. And you knew that your dad would most likely not give it to you. So, you go to your mother and ask her to (intercede) for you. As at Cana in Galilee. (John 2:7-10) Jesus will honor his mother's request. 

Immaculate conception

