This is a letter in response to a letter by James Lillo. Catholics honor and ask Mary to intercede for us to Christ. Jesus taught in parables, so here is a parable. Let's say there was something you really wanted. And you knew that your dad would most likely not give it to you. So, you go to your mother and ask her to (intercede) for you. As at Cana in Galilee. (John 2:7-10) Jesus will honor his mother's request.
Immaculate conception
There is no necessity for the immaculate conception. God could have brought about the incarnation of Jesus through a sinful creature. But it is more fitting and honorable that Jesus is born of a woman free of sin. Furthermore, God could have bypassed the whole incarnation and forgiven our sins by divine decree, but he chose to show forth the extent of his love in Christ's life, death and resurrection.
Even Luther agrees with this fittingness "God's grace fills her with everything good and makes her devoid of all evil." (Luther's works, 43:40. Cited in "The Case for Catholicism," by Trent Horn, San Francisco, Ignatius Press, 2017 320-321.) "Kecharitomene"="completely, perfectly, enduringly endowed with grace."
Perfect tense which means an action that has been completed in the past and endures to the present moment like "I have loved my wife for 54 years." the graces of Christ redemption were applied to Mary in advance, as they were to the holy ones of the Old Testament, since Christ is the source of all grace. If Mary was immaculately conceived, that is, perfectly redeemed, then she is even more in need of a savior than us, who are imperfectly redeemed, still struggling with sin. This work of God in her life, does not free her from needing Christ, but it blinds her closer to him.
Virginity
If you deny the virgin birth of Christ, then you deny his divinity. Nowhere in scripture does it speak of other sons and daughters of Mary. Rather, scripture does speak of the brothers and sisters of Christ, using the term "Adolphos" the term used also for cousins. In fact, Hebrew and Aramaic lack use terms like cousin completely. This is also the terms that christians will later use to call each other "brothers and sisters" although not biologically related. So, you see how one word can change everything.
James is advent, we wait for Christ, all are welcome to the church that Christ started.
