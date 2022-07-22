You don’t have to go
Dear Editor:
Dear Editor:
I’m not sure how many readers have actually seen a drag show in person. Each one is different, but there’s likely to be people in costumes performing in character, music, choreography, some theatrics, some comedy, some gymnastic talents on display, basically like a pro-wrestling match, except drag performers tend to wear less highly sexualized clothing that covers more of their bodies than at a pro-wrestling event. There’s also less staged violence, actual blood, and injury to the performers.
Personally, I don’t care to watch pro-wrestling on TV. When it comes on, I may watch a while, try to appreciate something that some people really enjoy, then change the channel. For those from both Watertown and its neighboring communities weighing in against the drag show planned for Pride in the Park, there is a similar remedy: You don’t have to go.
It’s the same remedy available if you’re Baptist and a Catholic church has its parish festival at Riverside Park, or if you’re Catholic and a Lutheran church holds its church picnic there. If it doesn’t agree with your beliefs, you don’t have to go to the park during the event. While those groups extend an invitation to everyone in the community, the city doesn’t compel anyone to attend when it grants them permits to use the park.
If you think attending Pride in the Park or a drag show is inappropriate for you, don’t go. If you don’t think it appropriate for your children or grandchildren, don’t take them. You have the right to your personal beliefs. If you’ve never been to one in person before, you could go on Saturday, June 30 at 3 p.m. and see one. If you don’t like it, no one will force you to stay. It’s your personal choice. It would be inappropriate for the city to order you to drive into town and go to Riverside Park to attend. It would seem equally inappropriate for the city to deny your neighbors a permit to use the park for their event because it’s not something you like.
Bryan Quinn
Watertown
