I am writing in response to Mr. Allen Zabel's Voice of the People letter printed in the June 23 edition of the Watertown Daily Times. From what I can make of his garbled, faulty logic and murky, disorganized prose, Mr. Zabel apparently sees some amorphous link between the entirely separate issues of pro-choice and gun control. His contention that if you support the right of women to terminate an unwanted pregnancy (he dubs it choosing death), you ought not "whine and complain about mass murders" is ludicrous. Even if "science [dictated] that life begins at conception," (a position not universally espoused by the scientific community), I fail to see how favoring laws that allow women to choose what happens to their bodies has anything whatsoever to do with advocating measures to help curb the mass shootings that have become all-too-commonplace in our country today.
If we subscribe to Mr. Zabel's dubious logic and accept his implicit but insupportable assertion that pro-choice and pro-gun control are mutually exclusive ideological stances, are we not then obligated to swallow the inverse and equally invalid conclusion that so-called pro-lifers must, by definition, be pro-gun control? One argument is as untenable as the other.
I am not necessarily pro-abortion. That is, I am not sure I could personally choose to abort a pregnancy (or agree to an abortion for my spouse, as I am a man). I am, however, pro-choice. I believe the decision to abort or to give birth is a deeply personal one best left to individuals and their doctors, and I do not consider myself in any way hypocritical because I am simultaneously pro-choice and pro-gun control. Assault-style weapons with 30-shot clips must be made as inaccessible to those who would use them to shoot children in schools, people in their places of worship, shoppers at supermarkets, partygoers at nightclubs, etc. If that means banning the 30-shot clips--and perhaps the guns able to accept those clips as well--so be it. To be clear, I'm not merely whining and complaining about mass murders. I'm shouting my anger and frustration from the rooftops!
