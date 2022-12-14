Everyday communication makes community. The talk of the town, classroom-boardroom-committe discussions, and mass media, all send messages to receive. One clique of talkers in Watertown is the public library's "Bookies." The November pick for the book club was "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig. On page 127 it says, "And that had led to them talking about social media-he believed that the more people were connected on social media, the lonelier society became." A club transcript dialog could be something like this:
"I like social media posts,"-J. "Face to face direct talk has voice and non-verbal information."-C. "If you have any conversational event you are connected."-A. "There are misfires. I had a relationship that instead of pillow talk led to ghosting silence. I said a pulpit speech was mediocre and I had political differences and then I was a pariah,"-M. "A clerk at the store... (random and egocentric comments)...so that is a piece of my mind (three minutes later),"-G. There is a lost pause and someone finds a way to continue.
"The modern language landscape of cell phones and ubiquitous media is distracting with interruptions and content stuck in your head,"-D. "Social media posts spread rumor and lie gossip and they call that disinformation,"-H. "People used to knock on our door and evangelize,"-P.
"Don't forget telemarketers and pop up ads,"-J. "Martial conversing requires flexibility,"-R. "Out in the public forum we all need to practice rational and coherent honest expressions telegraphing our interests,"-S.
Ideally the way we communicate in the city isn't always lyrical or aware of social consciousness. A book club discussion has its good and bad moments. Our library gives us experience with language skills and more. Our government supports this gift to the people. Just what we could use.
