Everyday communication makes community. The talk of the town, classroom-boardroom-committe discussions, and mass media, all send messages to receive. One clique of talkers in Watertown is the public library's "Bookies." The November pick for the book club was "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig. On page 127 it says, "And that had led to them talking about social media-he believed that the more people were connected on social media, the lonelier society became." A club transcript dialog could be something like this:

"I like social media posts,"-J. "Face to face direct talk has voice and non-verbal information."-C. "If you have any conversational event you are connected."-A. "There are misfires. I had a relationship that instead of pillow talk led to ghosting silence. I said a pulpit speech was mediocre and I had political differences and then I was a pariah,"-M. "A clerk at the store... (random and egocentric comments)...so that is a piece of my mind (three minutes later),"-G. There is a lost pause and someone finds a way to continue. 

