Voice of the People: American ideal bigger than a visa Apr 12, 2023

American ideal bigger than a visa

Being an American is so much more than just having citizenship.

It's that beat in your heart to be free to be your own man, to have control over your own destiny.

America has always been an idea.

It has nothing to do with papers, documents or immigration laws.

It has a lot to do with ideals and dreams.

And our country needs Americans like these. It makes a stronger nation, more adaptable and smarter, and fosters unique and creative talents.

Harold H. Dost
Watertown
