I was dismayed by the focus on the negative and tragic news events in your recent Year in Review article. I would much rather reflect on the many community successes we enjoyed together in Watertown this year. I realize the following will be incomplete and rather City-focused, but here's the start of a list of things we can all look back on with fondness in 2022.
January: A new 0.7 mile-long, snow-free "Winter Wellness Loop" opens in Riverside Park.
February: Watertown High School's Blue Revue dance team competes in Nationals.
March: Bill Lindborg and Nelson Fischer raise a huge new American flag above the historic Masonic Temple building.
April: The Bentzin Town Square breaks ground in a heavily-attended public ceremony.
May: The Riverside Park bathroom reconstruction project begins.
June: Watertown Public Library's $10M expansion and TalkReadPlay Center holds its Grand Opening. The Interurban Trail also celebrates its Grand Opening!
July: The big Library chair grows wings and becomes a butterfly.
August: Downtown Main Street is repaved and repainted for the first time in years! The GWCHF also announces plans for "The Collective" in the former Bethesda Corporate Center to address our community's critical need for childcare and as a future home for the YMCA.
September: A new fish mural is unveiled at the base of the Main Street bridge.
October: Draeger's Floral reveals a huge new bouquet mural on their downtown store. Local Waters and Drafty Cellar jointly debut "Blocktoberfest".
November: City starts to improve safety at township's Welsh Rd. bridge underpass where multiple accidents have occurred. City also approves an infrastructure memorandum with a potential commercial developer for 90 acres at the west of town next to the Hwy 26 bypass.
December: Land is purchased for a new Fire Station to fully support Watertown's first responders.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.