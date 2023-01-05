I was dismayed by the focus on the negative and tragic news events in your recent Year in Review article. I would much rather reflect on the many community successes we enjoyed together in Watertown this year. I realize the following will be incomplete and rather City-focused, but here's the start of a list of things we can all look back on with fondness in 2022.

January: A new 0.7 mile-long, snow-free "Winter Wellness Loop" opens in Riverside Park.

Load comments