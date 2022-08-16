I cast a vote in support of our community newspaper. APG made possible the continuation of a vital contribution to life in Watertown. Riverfest promotes the city but for real quality of life connection there is our “Watertown Daily Times.”
The new ownership has changed the newspaper, but there are positives along with the negatives of new leadership. Editor Scott Peterson proved his virtues as head of the publication and his column of personal essays reveal a skilled writer. Subscribers are getting a five-day paper that keeps alive what this city has had since 1847.
People of the city sometimes talk as if we should have Pulitzer-winning coverage and we get an unsubstantial product instead. Look, we have a source of local news that has even expanded beyond the city limits. Times change, but you should not drop your subscription to a valued source of information.
Advertising in the paper is another way to get on the historical record, as our city has had its newspapers preserved by the state historical society. That has been a blessing for my hobby of history. The Internet version is limited in influence and options. I really like a physical newspaper to hold and clip articles and photos to pass on.
Thank you APG. Being in newspaper journalism today is a challenge for those dedicated practitioners and managers. In a community that has unfriendly moments, the newspaper has been a friend. Life is enriched by friends.
