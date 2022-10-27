WI v. Darell Brooks will go down as yet another trial in Wisconsin with a racist, unjust outcome. Justice was denied to Darrell Brooks repeatedly throughout the trial, and the outcome only solidified that we have a long way to go in our fight for justice in Wisconsin.

Throughout the trial, the judge repeatedly cut off Mr. Brooks and refused to let him speak. The judge went so far as to deny Mr. Brooks his right to call additional witnesses and to testify himself. Mr. Brooks’ actions were completely justified given the way he has been treated the past year, and throughout his life.

Load comments