In a recent edition of your paper there was a picture of some 13 Catholics holding a banner in front of St. Bernard's Church urging us to join them in praying the Rosary. The banner further said, " As human efforts fail to solve American's key problems, we turn to God, through his Holy Mother, asking his urgent help".
Now to offer our prayers to God, on behalf of our government is surely a God pleasing thing to do. Scripture in many places urges us to do this. But what it doesn't urge us to do, is to pray to Mary.
As a Christian, I need proof from the Bible before I will believe something. And when you ask, does the Bible anywhere tell us to pray to Mary, the answer is a resounding NO. And so likewise are most of the other Catholic teaching about Mary.
If you diligently search the Scripture you will find not a word to support the beliefs that Mary was immaculately conceived (born without sin); that she was a perpetual virgin (The Bible talks about her other sons and daughters) her bodily assumption into heaven, her seated next to God as the Queen of heaven as our Co-Redemtrix.
That we should earnestly pray to God on behalf of our government is something every Christian should earnestly do. But we do this IN JESUS NAME; not on behalf of Mary. Praying to Mary, is clearly a sin against the very first commandment. which says, "you shall have no other gods before me."
