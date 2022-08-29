In Friday, Aug. 26 Watertown Daily Times in Tom Schultz's In Times Square, there were a couple of proofreading errors, which were brought to the editor's attention and a correction was put out. The error was saying there was a 5% increase for reassessments, which really is 55%!
The artificial increase of values on everyone's property re-evaluation is unconscionable (ie: unreasonably excessive; not right or unreasonable). Our house is over 20 years old and we did no inside or outside improvements in all those years, just maintenance things like a roof and new furnace and air conditioning and our assessment went up almost 65%.
I checked all the homes in our immediate vicinity on the Jefferson County site. The 10 homes have an average increase of 61%.
The assessment paperwork area that says “improvements” should read “possible buyers desperation offer”. I have rarely seen homes sell for tens of thousands more than the asking price except for this past year. Usually the asking price was put higher so there was room to negotiate a lower price.
With inflation on everything else in full swing, these 2022-2023 tax bills are going to break a few people.
I don't see how anyone can pull an extra $500, $1000 or more to cover these new tax bills we'll be seeing in December. The mill rate and tax levy isn't going to make a bit of difference because any and every government body is going to want more. This isn't Monopoly money we're talking about. It is coming from every homeowner, no matter how prepared or unprepared they are going to be to pay their “fair share."
When the bills come out the first part of December, remember to have a “Merry Christmas” if you can afford it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.