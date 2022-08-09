Dear Editor:
Are you aware of the roundabout/highway project, which was briefly mentioned in the Mayor’s Weekly Roundup (July 29).
After receiving a letter from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a friend of ours told me about the Highway 16, Watertown – Oconomowoc; East Main Street/Oak Hill Drive intersection project anticipated for the summer/fall of 2025.
After doing some research, I found out the DOT held a local officials meeting (via teleconference) on June 24. This had representatives from the various governmental bodies associated with the corridor (including the City of Watertown). This also included entities like fire and police. There was also a public involvement meeting on July 13. This was held at the Watertown Public Library. Mailings were sent out to property owners located along the corridor and intersection for the project.
One can view all of the information pertaining to this project at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis16-jeffersoncounty/default.aspx.
This includes an aerial view of the proposed roundabout/intersection of Wisconsin Highway 16/East Main Street/Oak Hill Drive and three options for the Wisconsin Highways 16/19 interchange. There was also a public involvement meeting comment form one could fill out/return by July 20. The form stated your comments assist us in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public as well as the needs of the local community.
This being a DOT project (but with city knowledge/participated in discussing the project), why didn’t the city make a public announcement informing ALL the residents of Watertown regarding this project/ the July 13 meeting/comment form? (Since this intersection lies within the city limits).
Hundreds of vehicles may pass through this intersection on a daily bases and wouldn’t it behoove the city to afford the residents a forum to be made aware of/make comments on this much needed upgrade to improve the safety of this intersection (lower the crash rate)? Then one would also have the knowledge of an improved interchange and a road surface that doesn’t feel like you’re driving on a washboard. (One won’t have to hug the center or fog lines for a smoother ride)!
With this project planned for 2025, one would hope it doesn’t coincide with the Main St. bridge replacement project. The traffic flow into/through/around Watertown would be greatly impacted?
Also, when is the city going to request a population update from the DOT for the signs entering the city?
Three signs state 22,926, three others have 24,031.
John Kaliebe
Watertown
