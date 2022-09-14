Keep providing meaningful obits

We have a different newspaper in format and content. One change that is valued is the coverage given in reports about prominent people at death.
The front page recently contained feature articles when two world personalities died. The diversity of famous and significant people to read about now in the “Watertown Daily Times” is more interesting because of additional biographical information. The individual is celebrated when given this attention.
People tell me the obituaries are the most important part of their newspaper concern, interpreted as, we are interconnected in our personal life with many fellow citizens.
The end of a person in our community registers in a deep way. Our relationship to our environment becomes transformed when we carry such an influence with us. Older persons losing all their life contacts know this. Therefore, we want some summation and closure story to remember others, like a keepsake. The papers need to pass on this news because the record of any experience with another is meaningful.
How do we get an obituary right? At the local genealogical society they have volumes of obituaries. Some are standard formats, or mere mentions of the fact, but some are inspired and full of personal respects.
In my reading of an unknown identity I skim the obit. We have such rushed lives. Known persons get slow, closer reading and may be put in a scrapbook. I feel like I have to write up the most poetic and philosophical obit in history, but in reality I’ll be unable to even understand my own journey in perspective.
For my generation, we keep reading about the death of our parents. Certainly obits touch our being. Thanks for making life’s loss a bigger story. Keep filling the pages with a more complete biography of people who leave us goodbye.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.