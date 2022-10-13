Our house is home and I have been improving the value for when it goes on the market to settle with its next owner.
The upgrades increase the worth of the property but mainly we want to give the buyer a better purchase. I hope the next residents will take care and keep making this Watertown home sound and secure.
This house and its utilities date to early times in the city. This year we were given a new water lateral or service line connection to the city's water system- a water system that does its citizens proud.
Watertown took the steps to get a DNR grant to replace lead pipe service lines which are inferior and less healthy than copper pipes. A letter arrived from the Water Department, we responded with a yes, and last month we had the project contractor do the work and leave us with a new water supply pipeline.
This was a wish that was put off by us because of the cost and limited resources to pay for it. Now we have the best service without having had to finance a modern amenity that is ours for free.
Government is working on the welfare of the state and we are fortunate that our public politic has knowledge and bureaucratic effectiveness. Streets, bridges, parks, public lightning, libraries, epidemic vaccines and so much more are accomplished by government. A strong and progressive community grants civility to a private lifestyle freedom. The government promoted our family and real estate this year. Thanks, it's appreciated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.