Vote Winker
Dear Editor:
The special election for the Wisconsin State Senate seat from the 13th district is on April 6.
The voters of this area have a chance to let it be known that we are fed up with the current political leadership in the Wisconsin legislature. The political party once known for responsible conservatism has morphed into one that operates through deceit, name calling, and downright lies. Rather than legislate to help move Wisconsin safely forward through this pandemic, help build back our economy, address public school education needs, we have too many elected officials bent on obstruction and restricting voter rights. Melissa Winker is my choice for this position. She will work for the good of all Wisconsinites. Her faith and family values show that she will be a refreshing change in Wisconsin politics. We can depend on her to provide productive leadership that will transcend party politics and serve all of us. Please vote Melissa Winker, Wisconsin Senate District 13, April 6.
Go to: WinkerForWisconsin.com. You won’t be disappointed.
Cynthia Kinderman
Lake Mills
Who to vote for?
Dear Editor:
Who to vote for?
Someone who supports returning federal money – your federal dollars — to Wisconsin so more Wisconsin families can afford good health care. (John Jagler opposes this).
Someone who will protect the groundwater that our private wells depend on (Jagler voted to weaken groundwater standards).
Someone who will help communities, schools and families get the lead out of drinking water? Lead contamination impairs the physical and mental development of our children! Jagler voted for $3 billion to support the Foxconn fiasco but nothing to help replace lead pipes.
Someone who wants a fair and open process for Legislative district maps? (Jagler won’t sign the Fair Maps Pledge).
We pay for salaries and offices and expect our elected representatives show up and work together to resolve real issues that make our communities and our families stronger and safer. John Jagler has been part of an inactive State Assembly session that took no meaningful action on critical issues. Meanwhile people got sick and small businesses struggled because of this pandemic. He doesn’t deserve a promotion to state Senate.
We want someone to work for our families and our communities. Let’s elect Melissa Winker to represent our Senate District 13.
Lisa Conley
Oconomowoc
Vote for change
Dear Editor:
There is an important election coming up on April 6, the State Senate special election. By far Melissa Winker stands out to me as the best candidate.
I ran in this State Assembly District, which includes the City of Watertown, in November.
It was my honor and a deep pleasure to get to know people in this area.
You told me what was most important to you and how you wanted a state legislator to listen and be there for you. I am confident that Melissa Winker, if elected, would work hard for you, show up, listen, and strongly advocate for what you need.
I have never seen a candidate work so hard. She has crisscrossed this vast Senate District to not only earn votes, but also to talk to people.
If elected, she would work hard for you whether you voted for her or not. She would do it because she understands public service. She respects and appreciates our representative democracy.
Vote for a change that would positively impact your lives. Please vote for Melissa Winker on April 6 and encourage others to do so as well. Thank you.
Abigail Lowery
DeForest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.