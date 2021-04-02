Job not needed
Dear Editor:
This letter is meant to address issues partially covered in a Daily Times article on March 10 about the merits of a public works director/city engineer position for Watertown. I attended that finance committee meeting the previous day and spoke against the idea of creating this new position for our city. I was a member of the finance committee three years ago, when we discussed this same issue, as was Emily McFarland, who was also a city council member at that time. There was little support for this idea back then because it was viewed as a significant unnecessary expense and one that may work against our objectives of a more efficient local government. We instead chose to assign a few street superintendent duties to existing department heads, while evaluating communication between departments over the next year. That was the last I heard of this topic until I noticed our finance committee several months ago created a new position called storm water utility manager. This position took over some of the budgeting and oversight functions we had assigned to our city engineer, Jayellen Holloway, three years earlier.
One of the positives of this storm water utility manager position, was it would free up our city engineer to do more of what she is best at doing and that is engineering, which her department had been contracting out for in different ways. Several of us on the council at that time were anxious to get our engineering department fully staffed so we could entertain doing more engineering in house as a way of saving taxpayer dollars and being more effective in our operations. This proposed public works director/city engineer by definition would work against that objective while interfering with department heads doing what they were hired for. Our new street superintendent needs to be treated like a department head and not relegated to a supervisory type of position. Our water systems manager is a gifted employee we are fortunate to have working for us. He does not need someone interfering with his job description duties, which would happen with a public works director/city engineer.
Communication and coordination of duties between these departments have up to now fallen on the public works commission and mayor to handle and take care. I am confident they are up to the task. However, someone is trying to create a job that doesn’t need to be created.
Ken Berg
former public works commission chairman/city council member
