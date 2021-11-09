Rainbow Hospice says thanks
Dear Editor:
Rainbow Hospice Care acknowledges the donations made in memory of Marie Livangood, Margaret Voss, Betty Barker, Daniel Rullman, Anthony Pavlick, Jane Moldenhauer, Clyde Rickerman, Thomas Penza, Faye Lederer, Mary Kaye Kuckkan, Karl Andersen, Beverly Mallow, and Russel Smith.
Your gift helps to continue the hospice mission of bringing forth comfort, care and meaning at the end of life. Thank you for honoring their memory in such a way that will help bring comfort to others. Your donation helps to further the mission of hospice, which provides dignity, comfort and quality care to the terminally ill and their families.
Debbie Berger on behalf of Rainbow Hospice Care
Food pantry thankful for donations
Dear Editor:
Last week the Marshall/Waterloo Food Pantry received an overwhelming amount of food from the Marshall and Waterloo high school food drives for “Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat.” On behalf of our food pantry, I want to thank both communities and especially the high school kids who passed out bags on Nov. 1, collected the food a few days later, and brought it to the pantry. We are so grateful for the community support and the hard work of everyone who helps us out throughout the year. Thank you!
Susan Pirocanac,
Marshall/Waterloo Food Pantry
Time for fair maps
Dear Editor:
Having legislators who listen and respond to concerns is a cornerstone of our democracy. In Jefferson County, polls show, the majority of voters agree; fully fund our public schools, accept the Medicaid funding, write commonsense gun regulations, accept non-patrician redistricting of maps and much more. Yet when Gov. (Tony) Evers calls a special session to address the desire of the people, the majority party of the legislature gavels in and immediately gavels out. No public hearings, no action, no nothing!
Last week hundreds of members of the public packed the room where the Wisconsin Legislature held a hearing on voting maps for legislative and Congressional districts. It was unanimous, everyone asked for fair maps.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos admitted the Republicans spent nearly $4 million of taxpayers money drawing and defending the maps a decade ago when they redistricted hundreds of thousands of citizens.
The results are clear, Democratic voters elect statewide candidates while Republicans win 62% of the Assembly seats. The maps were rigged.
This year, Vos wants to maintain existing patrician-districts. He says it’s to “promote continuity of representation’ by “protecting incumbents.” But keeping the 2011 maps for another 10 years is wrong, immoral and undermines peoples’ faith in our democracy.
The 2011 maps are widely regarded as among the most patrician gerrymandered maps in the country.
Drawing legislative maps should and must be removed from the legislature and placed it in the hands of a nonpartisan commission. The party in power — which ever one — cannot be trusted to draw fair maps.
People from across party lines overwhelmingly support nonpartisan redistricting.
It is time rigged maps are eliminated.
Contact rep.Dittrich@legis.wisconsin.gov or 608-266-8551 and sen.Jagler@legis.wisconsin.gov or 608-503-5213 today demanding fair maps!
Steve Bower
Lake Mills
