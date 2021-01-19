Dear Editor:
COVID-19 changed how the Juneau Chamber of Commerce approached the Parade of Trees this year and is thankful for all who helped in any way to make it successful. We thank the sponsors and decorators who wonderfully decorated trees, Dodgeland Future Farmers of America, under Dave Gratton, for setting up trees, Juneau Public Library and staff who graciously hosted the event, and City of Juneau Cable 991 for adding the “parade” to their programming. We encourage folks to take time to view the trees at www.juneaucitychamber.com. The chamber members wish all a very happy and healthy New Year.
Mary Webster-Abitz,
Juneau
Parade of Trees coordinator
