The first full week of May is Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week, and I wanted to reach out to encourage community members to use this week as an opportunity to thank a teacher who has made a difference in your life or in the life of your child or children. This week represents a special time to recognize the work of the individuals who have chosen to educate our children. This Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week, I again cannot seem to find the words to express my profound gratitude for our teachers/staff in the Watertown Unified School District.
Families and community members there has never been a better time to reach out to our teachers/staff in the WUSD to extend a thank you. A note, a card, an email would be so appreciated by our teachers/staff this week to let them know what a difference they have made to bring stability in this time of great challenges.
The efforts of a teacher, as so many of us know, can change the life of a child. I am grateful to the teachers I have had in my life, I am grateful to my children’s teachers here in the Watertown Unified School District, and I am grateful every day to be surrounded by hundreds of great teachers/staff here in Watertown striving to make a difference for our children and our community.
English teacher, Maribeth Sublette, observed, “students don’t deserve mediocre teachers…students deserve great teachers.” I am so proud of the teachers who serve in the WUSD – we don’t have mediocre teachers in Watertown – we have great teachers in Watertown. Teachers who inspire hope and perseverance and discovery. I am impressed by what I see in classrooms every single day in the WUSD. So please join me and thank a teacher this week! A little thanks goes a very long way! It’s the #WatertownWay!
