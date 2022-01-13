So not enough downtown parking has been the scream for years! What has the city done about it besides hire firms to do parking studies? (The last one was done in January 2018).
Well, in 2019 they demoed a building on Market Street for 15 parking stalls and in 2021 demoed two houses on Jones St. to create 15 stalls for City Hall and they leased three stalls to a business in the Market Street lot for $75 a month, gave away 68 stalls (lower and upper parking lots on South Water Street) for an apartment complex and had discussed giving away a good portion of the North First Street lot for development (a decrease). Also, 16 stalls (street parking) will be lost on South Water Street during large events at the Town Square (a.k.a. Bark Park).
Now add this to the mix: the parking needs of the library. The newly created lot has 49 stalls, 19 are designated/posted for employees! Consider that the community room has capacity for 189 people. When there is a large event going on, there will be competition for street parking with the surrounding businesses. That will not bode well with them and their walk-in clientele. This will also create an issue in the surrounding residential neighborhood. Will a portion of the library lot be reserved/designated for handicap parking for venues at the Town Square since the city gave them $4.38 million for the renovation? (The library already was mandated to share their restrooms for TS venues)!
What’s the solution to the parking debacle? Have the RDA/city blight, purchase and demo more buildings to create surface parking and/or build a parking ramp! (Remember the proposed $2 million ramp for the library and the failed hotel). Years ago the Common Council discussed parking ramps for the south and north First Street parking lots (1955 and 1968, respectfully).
Caution to downtown business/property owners: Your building may be next! Progress for the sake of progress!
Speaking of progress, in 2030 (the next census), we will see how the Town Square and the splash pad affected the growth of our fair city! Past census counts; 1960 – 14,401, 1990 – 19,142, 2000 – 21,598, 2010 - 23,861 and 2020 – 22,926 (a decrease of 935 from 2010). In total, an increase of 8,525 people in 70 years or 122 per year! Why is 24,031 listed on the city limit signs? Just saying!
