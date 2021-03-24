Dear Editor:
At Monday’s blood drive opening, the computer system went down, causing a delay. Donors, we appreciate your patience for circumstances beyond our control. The goal is to help patients and that is what you did. One-fifty-one units were collected, which has the potential to benefit 453 patients.
Special thanks to Christ United Methodist Church for the site.
Finally, thank you to our volunteer family: Patti Kuerschner, Sandy Schultz, Kitty Stueber, Judy Maas, Carol Peters, Cathy Ihde, Judy Zillmer, Steve Zillmer, Carol Lenius, Sue Christian, Sharyl Iles, Michele DeCono, Jeanne Gillis, Betty Krueger, and Carl Krueger.
The May 24 and 25 drive will be at Christ United Methodist Church, Monday, noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie
Coordinators
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.