Abolishing Title 42 means that there will no longer be any restrictions on border crossers who have any type of illness or disease. This law was in place to protect Americans.
The results of removing Title 42 on May 23 is expected to increase the flood of illegals to 18,000 every day.
After the president abolished Title 42, he decided to send VA medical staff away from American veteran‘s and instead send them to the border to care for illegal immigrants.
Homeland Security Secretary Myorkas confirmed that his department is in talks to divert VA resources, doctors, and nurses to the southern border.
Rep. Jodi Hice (GA R.), a member of the Homeland Security Committee, stated that “the Biden administration wants to send VA doctors who are already backlogged.” She stated that “this administration is prioritizing illegals over our veterans, and it’s disgusting.”
Following are a few comments made by veterans. “So, we use the taxpayer funds and resources directly benefiting individuals who have served to protect this country and give it to the people who are invading and destroying America.”
Another comment by a veteran: “This is a dagger in the back of veterans, it is devastating to veterans.”
Another: “As a parent of a medically retired Marine and soldier, I find this reprehensible.”
Next veteran comment: “The VA funds belong to hero’s of this country not to criminals who cross our border.”
One final comment, although there are many: ”It is disgusting that the Biden/Harris administration is dishonoring our veterans.”
There has been push-back and a bill has been introduced by Congressman Steve Womack (R. AR). The bill, Veterans First Act of 2022 (HR 7637) is to prohibit use of veterans healthcare to assist illegals at the southern border.
This bill would put our veterans first. Sadly, not one Democrat has cosponsored it.
